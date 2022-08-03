Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cops save woman trapped in car amid rising flood waters: watch video

    A nail-biting video shows police personnel breaking the car's window to rescue a woman and her dog trapped inside.
     

    Cops save woman trapped in car amid rising flood waters: watch video
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 3, 2022, 5:01 PM IST

    A dramatic rescue operation in Arizona, United States, shows a woman being rescued while her car is stuck in flood waters. The viral video that emerged on social media might leave you shocked. A police personnel's bodycam recorded the video during the rescue process. The gushing flood water and rising water levels will chill down your spine.

    Apache Junction Police Department posted this video on Twitter. According to the post's caption, this incident occurred on July 28, 2022, when the Apache Junction Police Department responded to 24 calls for service related to flooding. Also, an AJPD officer's body camera recorded this video while rescuing a motorist stranded in Weekes, Wash.

    Also Read: Hungry elephant's persistent effort to pluck jackfruit from a tree inspired netizens: watch video

    The video starts with a red colour car stuck in the surging floodwater. However, the police personnel can be seen trying to open the car's window. The cops try to help the woman stuck inside the car with her dog and offer her a yellow rope to hold. During the rescue effort, the officer can be heard urging the woman to step outside. 

    While the vehicle begins to skid along the rushing force of the floodwater, the woman manages to come out of the car through the window. However, towards the end of the video, the police personnel could not rescue her dog. The woman's family is still looking for the beloved pet but has not found it yet.

    Reportedly, one detention officer and one Mesa firefighter participated in this rescue. The page also warned commuters saying while the monsoon continues, never drive on flooded roads. 

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 2457 views. Social media users praised the rescue operation. Watch the video.

    Also Read: Heavy rain forces cars to drive through flooded streets in Lucknow; Watch

    Last Updated Aug 3, 2022, 5:01 PM IST
