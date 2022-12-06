Caught on camera: Young man collapses while walking on road in Meerut, dies on spot

A viral video shows a young man walking down the street with his friends when he suddenly falls, holding his head. According to the doctor, the man was brought to the hospital unconscious and was declared dead.

An unfortunate incident from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has surfaced online and is viral on social media. The CCTV footage from street number three of the Ahmed Nagar of Meerut has now gone viral.

The 47-second video starts with four youths walking on the road while talking to each other. Moments later, a young man wearing dark blue hoodie sneezes, holding his head. Also, he is seen holding his throat as if something is stuck. Suddenly, he collapses and falls.

His friends were stunned by the situation and had no idea what to do. One of them tries to wake him up, but the youth does not respond. One among them immediately ran to get a bike and took him to the hospital. After checking the man's pulse, the doctor declares him dead.

Reportedly, the doctors said the man was brought unconscious to the hospital and declared dead. It is believed that the young man died on the spot.

The tragic incident happened on December 2. One can notice the time in the video, around 10:30 pm. According to sources, it's said that the deceased often used to fall sick. Because of his deteriorating health, this death has happened.

After being shared online, the video crazy viral across social media platforms. The video accumulated over 4149 views. Social media users expressed diverse views and opinions in the comments section.

A few days ago, a 61-year-old businessman, identified as Dilip Kumar Madani, unexpectedly collapsed and died at a clinic in Rajasthan's Barmer. The CCTV footage shows Madani reading a newspaper before falling on the floor has created ripples in the digital media.

