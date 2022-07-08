Watch: Cat’s hilarious fail at jumping a wall will leave you in splits

A video of a cat jumping on the parked car bonnet and its roof to climb the other side of the wall has emerged on social media. However, the kitty falls and lands on its feet.

An exciting video of a cat climbing on a car roof for the second time and falling off the vehicle with its arms wide has gone crazy viral. The hilarious video will undoubtedly leave you rolling on the floor. If it doesn’t make you laugh, it means it certainly brings a smile to your face.

Twitter user Buitengebieden, known for sharing adorable and humorous animal videos on the Internet, shared this clip on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "At least he tried.. twice.."

Also Read: Watch: Penguin paints with its feet; cute artwork earns fans on social media

In the video, a cat can be seen jumping on the parked car bonnet and then its top to mount to the other side of the wall, which is relatively high for the little kitty. As the cat jumps toward the wall, its analysis goes wrong and falls to the ground and disappears behind the car. Fortunately, the kitten lands on its feet.

However, the cat decided to attempt the jump for the second time. However, the result was no different. Watching the cat and its hilarious attempt, social media users, could not stop laughing at the video and retweeted it on their timeline for others.

After being posted online, the hilarious video was viewed by people over 17.3M times, and the video also gained 542K likes. Netizens expressed their views on why it is failing in the comments section. A user wrote, "I've seen this a lot over the years, but, every time I see it I laugh so hard snot bubbles come out of my nose." Another person commented, "He did his best." Take a look.

Also Read: Lightning hits car in Florida; terrifying moment caught on cam