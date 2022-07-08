Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch: Cat’s hilarious fail at jumping a wall will leave you in splits

    A video of a cat jumping on the parked car bonnet and its roof to climb the other side of the wall has emerged on social media. However, the kitty falls and lands on its feet.

    Cats hilarious fail at jumping a wall will leave you in splits - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Jul 8, 2022, 5:38 PM IST

    An exciting video of a cat climbing on a car roof for the second time and falling off the vehicle with its arms wide has gone crazy viral. The hilarious video will undoubtedly leave you rolling on the floor. If it doesn’t make you laugh, it means it certainly brings a smile to your face.

    Twitter user Buitengebieden, known for sharing adorable and humorous animal videos on the Internet, shared this clip on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "At least he tried.. twice.."

    Also Read: Watch: Penguin paints with its feet; cute artwork earns fans on social media

    In the video, a cat can be seen jumping on the parked car bonnet and then its top to mount to the other side of the wall, which is relatively high for the little kitty. As the cat jumps toward the wall, its analysis goes wrong and falls to the ground and disappears behind the car. Fortunately, the kitten lands on its feet.  

    However, the cat decided to attempt the jump for the second time. However, the result was no different. Watching the cat and its hilarious attempt, social media users, could not stop laughing at the video and retweeted it on their timeline for others. 

    After being posted online, the hilarious video was viewed by people over 17.3M times, and the video also gained 542K likes. Netizens expressed their views on why it is failing in the comments section. A user wrote, "I've seen this a lot over the years, but, every time I see it I laugh so hard snot bubbles come out of my nose." Another person commented, "He did his best." Take a look.

    Also Read: Lightning hits car in Florida; terrifying moment caught on cam

    Last Updated Jul 8, 2022, 5:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Watch Wedding procession's jugaad to battle rain, leaves internet in splits-tgy

    Watch: Wedding procession’s jugaad to battle rain, leaves internet in splits

    Watch: Penguin paints with its feet; cute artwork earns fans on social media - gps

    Watch: Penguin paints with its feet; cute artwork earns fans on social media

    Viral video shows man spitting on clothes while ironing them gcw

    Viral video shows man spitting on clothes while ironing them

    Lightning hits car in Florida; terrifying moment caught on cam - gps

    Lightning hits car in Florida; terrifying moment caught on cam

    Watch: Elderly fighting in bus for space has a hidden message on road safety - gps

    Watch: Elderly fighting in bus for space has a hidden message on road safety

    Recent Stories

    Good news for Thalapathy Vijay's fans; Tamil superstar to join Twitter and Facebook RBA

    Good news for Thalapathy Vijay's fans; Tamil superstar to join Twitter and Facebook

    Malaysia Masters 2022: PV Sindhu falls to Tai Tzu Ying again in the quarterfinals-krn

    Malaysia Masters 2022: PV Sindhu falls to Tai Tzu Ying again in quarterfinals

    ED slaps FEMA penalty notice against Amnesty India, ex-CEO Aakar Patel

    Amnesty India, ex-CEO Aakar Patel told to pay huge fines; Here's why

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Southampton T20I: Enjoy hitting 4s, having been hitting 6s my entire life - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, 1st T20I: 'Enjoy hitting 4s, having been smashing 6s my entire life' - Pandya

    Jagan Mohan Reddy mother Vijayamma quits party post to support daughter gcw

    Jagan Mohan Reddy’s mother Vijayamma quits party post, to support daughter

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon