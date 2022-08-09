Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Boy performing acrobatic stunts on road surprises Anand Mahindra; watch video

    A video of a young boy performing acrobatic stunts in Tirunelveli has gone viral on social media. The little kid's numerous actions, including front and back flips and even a 360-flip, have left netizens in awe.

    First Published Aug 9, 2022, 3:40 PM IST

    Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra enjoys huge popularity for his social media posts. The businessman is known for sharing some engaging content on digital media. Recently, Anand Mahindra caught netizens' attention by sharing a video displaying 'the next generation of talent'. Yes, the industrialist shared a video of a boy and highlighted the need to identify talent in the country.

    In the video, one can see a boy effortlessly performing somersaults on a Tirunelveli road in Tamil Nadu. The little child accomplishes multiple actions, including front and back flips and even pulls off a 360-flip in the clip. In the post's caption, the businessman mentioned that the next generation of talent is shaping up, and we need to get this talent on the fast track. 

    After being posted online, the video went crazy viral and received over 287K views and 19K likes. After watching young kids' talent, social media users were delighted and expressed their opinions in the comments section. Many users hailed the boy as a 'future gymnastic champion.' While others said, "With proper training and practice, the boy can be a part of the Indian Olympics team. A user wrote, "Destiny will surely come through any form and lift this boy to new heights."

    Another person commented, "He is good, but that kid has huge possibilities...He must be nurtured at any cost.." Watch the video.

    The 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games ended on Monday after 12 days of non-stop sporting actions. India finalised at the 4th position in the medal tally, bagging 61 medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze medals.

    Last Updated Aug 9, 2022, 3:40 PM IST
