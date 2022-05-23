Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Artist draws five superheroes at once; video will leave you amazed

    A video of a man drawing sketches of five superheroes, including Batman and Superman, simultaneously, will definitely blow you off.
     

    Artist draws five superheroes at once; video will leave you amazed - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published May 23, 2022, 3:50 PM IST

    People might think drawing an illustration is an easy job. However, this video might surprise you for sure. A viral video shows an artiste drawing multiple sketches of five superheroes, namely Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and The Flash from DC Comics.  Social media users witnessed the mind-blogging act of the artiste creating the five near-perfect portraits, a video of which has left everyone jaw-dropped.

    Also Read:Stunt goes horribly wrong, man falls on a bed of rocks; watch spine-chilling video

    The video was shared on Twitter by one Brian Roemmele with the caption, "Freehand drawing 5x." In the video, a man creates all five drawings simultaneously using a unique device with five pens attached to a horizontal rod. 

    The 26-second timelapse video shows the artist completing five different sketches on different papers by using just one hand. This video might remind you of Viru Sahasrabuddhe, aka Virus from the movie 3 Idiots, who used to write with both his hands at the same time.

    After being shared online, the video accumulated over 941K views and 12K likes. Social media users loved the fantastic skills of the artiste and were mesmerised watching the video. A user wrote, "You really think focusing on one makes it easier? His hand position doesn’t change and drawing at those angles are tough." Another commented, "It's too hard to do, requires a lot of patience."

    This is not the first time drawing multiple sketches has surfaced on the Internet. In November 2021, Australian YouTuber Josiah Alan Brooks shared a tutorial in which he was seen creating 21 illustrations simultaneously using one such device that could hold multiple pens. Also, a Libyan artiste, Amedo, shared a video where he can be seen drawing six sketches at once.

    Also Read: A deer helps UP Police give lessons on road safety; watch

    Last Updated May 23, 2022, 3:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengali actress Monami Ghosh shows off her dance skills along with SpiceJet flight attendants (Watch)-tgy

    Bengali actress Monami Ghosh shows off her dance skills along with SpiceJet flight attendants (Watch)

    Watch Elderly man's crazy dance moves to Shakira's 'Waka Waka' stuns netizens-tgy

    Watch: Elderly man's crazy dance moves to Shakira's 'Waka Waka' stuns netizens

    Indonesia tribe has bizarre ritual newly wed couple not allowed to use toilet for 3 days gcw

    Indonesia tribe has bizarre ritual; newly-wed couple not allowed to use toilet for 3 days

    Contains egg Twitter user shares hilarious message Nagpur bakery wrote on his cake gcw

    'Contains egg': Twitter user shares hilarious message Nagpur bakery wrote on his cake

    A deer helps UP Police give lessons on road safety; watch - gps

    A deer helps UP Police give lessons on road safety; watch

    Recent Stories

    Crime against women is blowing up red carpet at Cannes 2022 drb

    Crime against women is ‘blowing up’ red carpet at Cannes 2022

    Digilocker now on Whatsapp, know how to download your documents - adt

    Digilocker now on Whatsapp, know how to download your documents

    EPL 2021-22, English Premier League: 2 fans charged by GMP Greater Manchester Police for pitch invasion during Man City title win at Etihad Stadium-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: 2 fans charged by GMP for pitch invasion during Man City's title win at Etihad

    football PSG Kylian Mbappe backs Real Madrid to win Champions League final in his 'home' snt

    PSG's Mbappe backs Real Madrid to win Champions League final in his 'home'

    Not only Bhojpuri Shilpi Raj MMS video, but two more actresses' videos got leaked RBA

    Not only Bhojpuri Shilpi Raj MMS video, but two more actresses' videos got leaked

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon