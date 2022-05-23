Artist draws five superheroes at once; video will leave you amazed

A video of a man drawing sketches of five superheroes, including Batman and Superman, simultaneously, will definitely blow you off.

People might think drawing an illustration is an easy job. However, this video might surprise you for sure. A viral video shows an artiste drawing multiple sketches of five superheroes, namely Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and The Flash from DC Comics. Social media users witnessed the mind-blogging act of the artiste creating the five near-perfect portraits, a video of which has left everyone jaw-dropped.

The video was shared on Twitter by one Brian Roemmele with the caption, "Freehand drawing 5x." In the video, a man creates all five drawings simultaneously using a unique device with five pens attached to a horizontal rod.

The 26-second timelapse video shows the artist completing five different sketches on different papers by using just one hand. This video might remind you of Viru Sahasrabuddhe, aka Virus from the movie 3 Idiots, who used to write with both his hands at the same time.

After being shared online, the video accumulated over 941K views and 12K likes. Social media users loved the fantastic skills of the artiste and were mesmerised watching the video. A user wrote, "You really think focusing on one makes it easier? His hand position doesn’t change and drawing at those angles are tough." Another commented, "It's too hard to do, requires a lot of patience."

This is not the first time drawing multiple sketches has surfaced on the Internet. In November 2021, Australian YouTuber Josiah Alan Brooks shared a tutorial in which he was seen creating 21 illustrations simultaneously using one such device that could hold multiple pens. Also, a Libyan artiste, Amedo, shared a video where he can be seen drawing six sketches at once.

