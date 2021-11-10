Ancient 'hangover prevention' ring discovered? Here's what researchers have to say

Consider a wearable gadget that might help you avoid hangovers. You can forget about coffee, banana splits, and uncooked eggs if such a thing exists. A hangover prevention gadget may sound like something from the future, but it is precisely what archaeologists in Israel have discovered. A completely different remedy to a hangover is neither a drink nor a food item. It's a ring made of gold and purple amethyst. According to the Israel Antiquities Authority, the antique diamond was discovered when researchers were excavating a Byzantine-era wine industry in Yavne.

According to archaeologist Amir Golani in a news release, the ring may have been worn to counteract the negative consequences of excessive alcohol use. He said that several qualities had been attributed to this gem, including avoiding the hangover, a side effect of drinking. The ring was discovered within a winery that functioned from 330 and 1453 AD. According to the Israel Antiques Authority, the location was one of the greatest wine producers during the period. It was discovered about 150 metres away from the ruins of a warehouse housing amphora, a type of container used to store wine.

The researchers hypothesised that the ring was an heirloom passed down numerous generations until it was lost in the winery. Amethyst is a violet quartz variation. It is a semiprecious stone that is frequently used in jewellery and is the traditional February birthstone.

