Alligator attempts to tear apart python; Find out what happens next

A fight between an alligator and a large python has gone viral on social media, capturing the interest of netizens. There are little facts concerning the location of this hair-raising combat. The sight of an alligator and a python fighting was too shocking for the internet.

A python swims into the water from the riverbank to attack an alligator from behind. The alligator, on the other hand, detects it, and the two animals square off in a furious confrontation. The alligator in the video attempts to bite the python's thick skin while holding it between its jaws.

The python can be seen in pain wrapping the alligator around. When it is unable to kill the python the alligator leaves the snake. Both of them accept defeat and part ways. Instagram user Animals Energy shared this video on their page.

After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 10900 likes. Social media users expressed their opinion about the terrifying fight. A user wrote, "Python's skin and flesh are so tough, it's impossible for an alligator to tear it apart even with a death roll, but an adult python can wrap itself around a Gator until he is out of breath." Another person commented, "That snake has no chance. Plus the snake could have bitten down on him so many times but didn’t wana." Watch the video.

Also Read: Seen an intense fight between cobra and mongoose? Watch this

Also Read: ‘Super mom’ saves her son from drowning; video goes viral