A man converts his rickshaw into a little mobile garden; netizens call it 'quite cool'

A guy transformed his rickshaw into a little mobile garden. The vehicle's roof is completely covered with a thick grass carpet, and the corners are potted with miniature plants.

Our country is experiencing the hottest March in 122 years. The heatwave is becoming increasingly severe by the day. People were compelled to stay indoors due to the extreme heat. However, most people do not have this option. However, here is a rickshaw driver who came up with a brilliant way to fight the heat - growing a tiny garden in his rickshaw.

A picture of this creative solution was shared on Twitter by Erik Solheim, Former Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme. Erik praised the man who grew grass on his rickshaw to stay calm even in the heat in the post caption.

In the image, a guy can be seen seated on his rickshaw, coated in a thick coating of grass. Small potted plants are also put in the corners of his rickshaw, giving it a lovely appearance.

After being shared online, the post has garnered over 20.9K likes and more than 2133 retweets. Social media users were impressed with the rickshaw driver’s innovation and praised him in the comments section. A user wrote, "Indians are one of the most innovative people, it's just that our talents often go unrecognised, at times even claimed as their own by foreigners ;) ." Another person commented, "Even I from India seeing first time ....it's super cool." Take a look.

