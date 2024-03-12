Who was Eugene Shoemaker - only man buried on moon?

World News
Eugene Shoemaker was a renowned American geologist and planetary scientist, best known for his pioneering work in the field of astrogeology.
He joined the United States Geological Survey in 1948 and made many discoveries and contributions to science.
The family reached out to Celestis, a company providing memorial spaceflights for cremated remains, to honor his final wish of visiting the moon.
He holds the distinction of being the only person whose ashes have been dispersed on the Moon.