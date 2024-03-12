World News

Who was Eugene Shoemaker - only man buried on moon?

Who was Eugene Shoemaker?

Eugene Shoemaker was a renowned American geologist and planetary scientist, best known for his pioneering work in the field of astrogeology.

He earned a degree in astronomy and geology at a young age

Contributes to science and discoveries

He joined the United States Geological Survey in 1948 and made many discoveries and contributions to science.

He died in a car accident on July 18, 1997

His final wish:

The family reached out to Celestis, a company providing memorial spaceflights for cremated remains, to honor his final wish of visiting the moon.

Only person who buried on Moon

He holds the distinction of being the only person whose ashes have been dispersed on the Moon.

