Mysterious deaths: Recent cases of Indian students in the US

Syed Mazahir Ali Attack:

A distressing video of Ali, bleeding and pleading for help, went viral on social media, raising alarms about student safety in the US.

Vivek Saini's Death:

Vivek Saini, a 25-year-old Indian student, was killed by a drug addict at a convenience store in Georgia. The incident highlighted the vulnerability of Indian students to crimes.
 

Shreyas Reddy Beniger's Mysterious Death:

Shreyas Reddy Beniger, a 19-year-old student in Ohio, was found dead, with authorities ruling out foul play.

Neel Acharya's Tragic End:

Neel Acharya, a student at Purdue University, was discovered dead hours after being reported missing by his mother.

Akul Dhawan's Hypothermia Death:

Indian-American student Akul Dhawan was found dead outside the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, with initial autopsy findings suggesting hypothermia as the cause.

