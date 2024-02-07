Mysterious deaths: Recent cases of Indian students in the US

World News
A distressing video of Ali, bleeding and pleading for help, went viral on social media, raising alarms about student safety in the US.
Vivek Saini, a 25-year-old Indian student, was killed by a drug addict at a convenience store in Georgia. The incident highlighted the vulnerability of Indian students to crimes.
Shreyas Reddy Beniger, a 19-year-old student in Ohio, was found dead, with authorities ruling out foul play.
Neel Acharya, a student at Purdue University, was discovered dead hours after being reported missing by his mother.
Indian-American student Akul Dhawan was found dead outside the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, with initial autopsy findings suggesting hypothermia as the cause.