President Macron reveals ‘unforgettable’ memory from India trip

Smitten with UPI payment

Macron was smitten with UPI, India's digital payment system, which was used for making payment of the tea that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoyed in Jaipur.
 

Macron as Republic Day chief guest

Macron was in India on a two-day state visit and the chief guest of this year's Republic Day.

'Will not forget' the chai

At official banquet hosted by President Murmu for him at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Macron said he will "not forget" the chai which he had with PM Modi, using the Hindi word for tea.

Here's what he said

"I will not forget the chai we shared together close to the palace (Hawa Mahal). It was a chai paid with UPI. This is a perfect synthesis of why it is so special," Macron said.

Was shown demonstration

PM Modi demonstrated to Macron how to use UPI, and the French President was pleasantly astonished when the merchant promptly received a payment confirmation.

UPI payments in France

PM Modi said that Indian tourists visiting France in July of last year would soon be able to make payments using UPI. 

