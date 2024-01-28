President Macron reveals ‘unforgettable’ memory from India trip

World News
Macron was smitten with UPI, India's digital payment system, which was used for making payment of the tea that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoyed in Jaipur.
Macron was in India on a two-day state visit and the chief guest of this year's Republic Day.
At official banquet hosted by President Murmu for him at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Macron said he will "not forget" the chai which he had with PM Modi, using the Hindi word for tea.
"I will not forget the chai we shared together close to the palace (Hawa Mahal). It was a chai paid with UPI. This is a perfect synthesis of why it is so special," Macron said.
PM Modi demonstrated to Macron how to use UPI, and the French President was pleasantly astonished when the merchant promptly received a payment confirmation.
PM Modi said that Indian tourists visiting France in July of last year would soon be able to make payments using UPI.