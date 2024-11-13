World News

From biotech firm to Trump's team: Vivek Ramaswamy's political ascent

Vivek Ramaswamy's New Role in the Trump Administration

Donald Trump has appointed Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk to lead the new 'Department of Government Efficiency', aimed at improving government spending and efficiency.

Vivek Ramaswamy's birth

Vivek Ramaswamy was born on August 9, 1985, in Cincinnati, Ohio. His parents immigrated to the US from Kerala, India.

Vivek Ramaswamy's Family

Vivek Ramaswamy's mother is a geriatric psychiatrist, and his father was an engineer and patent attorney for General Electric.

Vivek Ramaswamy: National Tennis Player and School Topper

A national-level tennis player in his youth, Ramaswamy excelled academically, graduating as a topper from his Jesuit high school.

Vivek Ramaswamy Holds a Law Degree

Vivek Ramaswamy graduated from Harvard University with a degree in Biology in 2007 and earned a law degree from Yale University in 2013.

Vivek Ramaswamy's Hedge Fund Career

After graduating from Harvard, Vivek worked at a hedge fund, where he earned $7 million over seven years.

Vivek Ramaswamy's Wife, Apoorva Tiwari

While working at the hedge fund, Vivek Ramaswamy met Apoorva Tiwari, who later became his wife. They have a son.

Founding of Roivant Sciences

In 2014, at the age of 29, Vivek founded Roivant Sciences, a biotech company. He made the company successful by acquiring and developing incomplete pharmaceutical projects.

Opposition to 'Woke' Culture in Corporate America

In 2021, he published the book "Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam," criticizing corporate America's focus on social issues as a profit-driven tactic.

Vivek Ramaswamy's 2024 Presidential Run

In February 2023, Ramaswamy entered the Republican presidential race. He raised controversial issues like raising the voting age and abolishing teachers' unions.

Popularity in Press and Media

He gained significant popularity early on and delivered a strong performance in the August 2023 debate. He also gave over 150 podcast interviews to spread his message.

End of Vivek Ramaswamy's Campaign

After finishing fourth in the Iowa Caucus, Vivek Ramaswamy ended his presidential bid in January 2024 and endorsed Donald Trump.

Find Next One