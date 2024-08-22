Know some facts about Ukraine's female soldiers amid war with Russia

World News
As the Russia-Ukraine war nears its second year, there's speculation it might end after PM Modi's visit to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian female soldiers remain on the battlefield.
A year ago, the BBC reported that Ukrainian female soldiers are bravely fighting amid war's challenges, with some also confronting discrimination from the enemy.
Andriana Arkhta, a Ukrainian Special Unit Sergeant, says she has faced harsh criticism in Russia but will keep fighting until the end.
Since 2014, the number of women in the Ukrainian army has risen. Female soldiers fighting Russia now also contend with gender biases within the army, according to a BBC report.
A BBC report quotes Avenia Emerald, a key frontline soldier, saying she was told, "What is a girl doing here? Go home and cook soup" when she joined the Special Forces.
Avenia Velia from 'Arm Women Now Charity' says society often believes women join the army to find husbands.
A BBC report reveals that Ukrainian female soldiers receive men's uniforms, including oversized shoes and bulletproof jackets.
The report cited Ukraine's former Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, who said, "Their uniforms are made for men. For women's uniforms, they have to buy generic kits online."