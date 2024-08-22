World News

Know some facts about Ukraine's female soldiers amid war with Russia

Ukrainian Female Soldiers in Combat

As the Russia-Ukraine war nears its second year, there's speculation it might end after PM Modi's visit to Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian female soldiers remain on the battlefield.

Challenges Faced by Ukrainian Women Soldiers

A year ago, the BBC reported that Ukrainian female soldiers are bravely fighting amid war's challenges, with some also confronting discrimination from the enemy.

Ukrainian Female Soldiers Stand Strong

Andriana Arkhta, a Ukrainian Special Unit Sergeant, says she has faced harsh criticism in Russia but will keep fighting until the end.

'Unfavorable Attitude Within the Army'

Since 2014, the number of women in the Ukrainian army has risen. Female soldiers fighting Russia now also contend with gender biases within the army, according to a BBC report.

Discrimination Against Women in Ukrainian Army?

A BBC report quotes Avenia Emerald, a key frontline soldier, saying she was told, "What is a girl doing here? Go home and cook soup" when she joined the Special Forces.

Public Perception of Female Soldiers

Avenia Velia from 'Arm Women Now Charity' says society often believes women join the army to find husbands.

Ukrainian Female Soldiers Lack Uniforms

A BBC report reveals that Ukrainian female soldiers receive men's uniforms, including oversized shoes and bulletproof jackets.

Why No Uniforms for Female Soldiers?

The report cited Ukraine's former Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, who said, "Their uniforms are made for men. For women's uniforms, they have to buy generic kits online."

Find Next One