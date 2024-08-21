World News

Who is Vijayapriya? Woman who left Rs 100 cr property for Nithyananda

Vijayapriya Nithyananda, a well-educated Indian woman, has made headlines for leaving behind a fortune of over Rs 100 crore to join Nithyananda Swami's 'Kailasa.'

A life of luxury left behind

Born into a Bhojpuri Brahmin family in Kashi, Vijayapriya renounced her substantial property to dedicate her life to Nithyananda Swami’s Kailasa, a self-proclaimed nation.

Academic excellence

Vijayapriya graduated in Microbiology from the University of Manitoba, Canada, in 2014. She was on the Dean’s Honors List and received the International Undergraduate Scholarship.

Speaking at United Nations

In March 2023, Vijayapriya represented Kailasa at the United Nations. She spoke at a debate organized by the Committee on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights.

Allegations against India

During the UN meeting, she claimed that Nithyananda was persecuted in India for reviving ancient Hindu traditions, and called for protection for him.

United states of Kailasa

Nithyananda Swami, who left India in 2019, established the United States of Kailasa. It operates with embassies and NGOs across 150 countries.

Dedication

On her social media, Vijayapriya displays her devotion with a tattoo of Nithyananda. She also claims the title of Permanent Ambassador of Kailasa to the UN.

Kailasa's global presence

Kailasa's global influence includes having embassies and NGOs led predominantly by women. Vijayapriya’s role highlights her deep commitment to Nithyananda’s vision.

