Why do enemies fear Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency?

World News
The well-planned killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran has once agian brought Mossad in the limelight. This agency kills its enemies very precisely.
For Mossad, the safety of its citizens is the top priority. They can go to any extent for the same.
Mossad, which supports the IDF, is known for carrying out the most accurate surgical strikes. The world has learned to carry out such operations from Mossad.
Hardly anyone knows better than Mossad how to use military intelligence and techniques. This agency also trains officers of many big countries.
Mossad also uses biological and chemical poisons. Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat was reportedly killed using a similar poison.
Mossad has secrets of every top leader, terrorist and head of intelligence agencies in the world.
Mossad agents have their bases not only in Arabs but also in many countries of the world. They can change the situation of the entire country with their strategy.
Mossad is also an expert in psychological warfare. The agency is an expert in creating fear, confusion and panic among the people of a country.
Mossad is renowned for its precise false flag operations, with extensive training required before operatives are deployed to the field.