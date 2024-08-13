World News

Why do enemies fear Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency?

Image credits: facebook

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh

The well-planned killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Iran has once agian brought Mossad in the limelight. This agency kills its enemies very precisely.
 

Image credits: facebook

Security of Israel

For Mossad, the safety of its citizens is the top priority. They can go to any extent for the same.
 

Image credits: facebook

Experts in surgical strikes

Mossad, which supports the IDF, is known for carrying out the most accurate surgical strikes. The world has learned to carry out such operations from Mossad.
 

Image credits: facebook

World's top agencies take training from Mossad

Hardly anyone knows better than Mossad how to use military intelligence and techniques. This agency also trains officers of many big countries.
 

Image credits: facebook

Yasser Arafat's elimination

Mossad also uses biological and chemical poisons. Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat was reportedly killed using a similar poison.
 

Image credits: facebook

Every secret information

Mossad has secrets of every top leader, terrorist and head of intelligence agencies in the world.
 

Image credits: facebook

Agents in several countries

Mossad agents have their bases not only in Arabs but also in many countries of the world. They can change the situation of the entire country with their strategy.
 

Image credits: facebook

Experts in psychological warfare

Mossad is also an expert in psychological warfare. The agency is an expert in creating fear, confusion and panic among the people of a country.
 

Image credits: facebook

Expert in covert operations

Mossad is renowned for its precise false flag operations, with extensive training required before operatives are deployed to the field.
 

Image credits: facebook
Find Next One