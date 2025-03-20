World News

Sunita Williams' 7-Day diet plan after her return to Earth - Read here

What will Sunita Williams' diet be like on Earth?

After returning from space, astronauts' diets are designed to gradually adapt them physically to Earth's conditions, allowing them to readjust to Earth's gravity.

How will Sunita Williams' diet be determined?

Astronauts' diets post-space are tailored to their health, energy, and digestion, with gradual additions after assessment.

What do astronauts eat immediately after returning from space?

Immediately after space splashdown, a light and liquid diet is given, including water, electrolyte drinks, glucose, salt-sugar solution, juice, and light soup.

Sunita Williams' diet on the first and second day

If her condition remains stable, easily digestible foods such as boiled rice, mashed potatoes, boiled vegetables, and toast are given to eat.

What kind of diet after 1 or 2 days of returning from space?

Nutrition experts gradually adjust astronauts' diets, providing proteins, carbs, vitamins, calcium, and vitamin D supplements for recovery after space missions.

Diet 2-3 days after returning from space

If astronauts' health stabilizes within 2-3 days post-space, with no nausea or weakness, they may be served grilled or boiled chicken at NASA's Johnson Space Center.

Diet for 5-7 days after returning from space

Astronauts follow this diet for 5-7 days, then can eat chicken, mutton, and spicy foods once their digestion normalizes.

 

Can astronauts drink alcohol after returning from space?

Reports say alcohol is forbidden for 10 days after space, with light alcohol allowed in small amounts after 2 weeks, pending NASA's medical approval.

