After returning from space, astronauts' diets are designed to gradually adapt them physically to Earth's conditions, allowing them to readjust to Earth's gravity.
Astronauts' diets post-space are tailored to their health, energy, and digestion, with gradual additions after assessment.
Immediately after space splashdown, a light and liquid diet is given, including water, electrolyte drinks, glucose, salt-sugar solution, juice, and light soup.
If her condition remains stable, easily digestible foods such as boiled rice, mashed potatoes, boiled vegetables, and toast are given to eat.
Nutrition experts gradually adjust astronauts' diets, providing proteins, carbs, vitamins, calcium, and vitamin D supplements for recovery after space missions.
If astronauts' health stabilizes within 2-3 days post-space, with no nausea or weakness, they may be served grilled or boiled chicken at NASA's Johnson Space Center.
Astronauts follow this diet for 5-7 days, then can eat chicken, mutton, and spicy foods once their digestion normalizes.
Reports say alcohol is forbidden for 10 days after space, with light alcohol allowed in small amounts after 2 weeks, pending NASA's medical approval.
