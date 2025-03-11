PM Modi visits Mauritius for 2 days: 10 key facts to know

World News
Mauritius was first discovered by Arab and Malay sailors in the 10th century. Later, it was under Dutch, French, and British rule
Mauritius has a mixed population. Most of the people here are of Indian, African, Chinese, and European origin
The island of Mauritius was formed by volcanic activity approximately 8 million years ago
Mauritius has two UNESCO sites: Aapravasi Ghat and Le Morne Brabant. Both are important historical sites
The government of Mauritius uses English in its operations. Most people speak Creole, followed by French
Most people in Mauritius are Hindu, followed by Christians and Muslims
Mauritius has a population of over 1.271 million. The population density here is the highest in Africa
Mauritius is home to endemic species. The famous Dodo bird is now extinct
At one time, the people of Mauritius depended on sugarcane farming. Sugarcane plantations were important for the economy
Mauritius has stunning beaches and natural wonders like the underwater waterfall illusion and the Seven Coloured Earth
