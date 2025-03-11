World News

PM Modi visits Mauritius for 2 days: 10 key facts to know

Arab and Malay Sailors Discovered Mauritius

Mauritius was first discovered by Arab and Malay sailors in the 10th century. Later, it was under Dutch, French, and British rule

Mauritius Has a Multicultural Society

Mauritius has a mixed population. Most of the people here are of Indian, African, Chinese, and European origin

Mauritius Originated from a Volcano

The island of Mauritius was formed by volcanic activity approximately 8 million years ago

Mauritius Has UNESCO World Heritage Sites

Mauritius has two UNESCO sites: Aapravasi Ghat and Le Morne Brabant. Both are important historical sites

Most People in Mauritius Speak Creole

The government of Mauritius uses English in its operations. Most people speak Creole, followed by French

Mauritius Has Religious Diversity

Most people in Mauritius are Hindu, followed by Christians and Muslims

Mauritius Has a Population of Over 1.271 Million

Mauritius has a population of over 1.271 million. The population density here is the highest in Africa

Mauritius Has Unique Wildlife

Mauritius is home to endemic species. The famous Dodo bird is now extinct

People of Mauritius Depended on Sugarcane Farming

At one time, the people of Mauritius depended on sugarcane farming. Sugarcane plantations were important for the economy

Mauritius is Famous for its Natural Beauty

Mauritius has stunning beaches and natural wonders like the underwater waterfall illusion and the Seven Coloured Earth

McDonald's, KFC, 12 diet cokes – Donald Trump’s food secrets REVEALED!

Champion's Trophy 2025: 10 STRICT Dubai laws that can land you in Jail

USA to China: Top 10 countries with highest military budgets

PM Narendra Modi visits France: 10 amazing facts about the country