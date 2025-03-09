McDonald's, KFC, 12 diet cokes – Donald Trump’s food secrets REVEALED!

World News
Donald Trump, the 47th President of America, is always in the news for his aggressive decisions. But he is also quite discussed for his food, did you know?
Donald Trump loves fast food. He loves to eat things like McDonald's, KFC, pizza and Coke.
In an interview with CNN, Donald Trump said that he loves cleanliness. So he does not eat food whose source he does not know.
Donald Trump's former election campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said in his book "Let Trump Be Trump" that Trump can go without food for 14 to 16 hours.
Donald Trump likes to eat pork and eggs for breakfast. For lunch, he eats juicy meatloaf and many things with ketchup.
His dinner menu is even more interesting. He brings two Big Macs, two fish burgers (Filet-O-Fish) and a small chocolate shake from McDonald's.
Trump loves milkshakes and cold drinks. But the most surprising thing is that he drinks 12 Diet Cokes every day!
Former White House physician Dr. Ronnie Jackson told The New York Times in an interview that Trump avoids exercise. Perhaps that is why he pays more attention to food.
Donald Trump's food choices are as fun as they are surprising!
