World News

McDonald's, KFC, 12 diet cokes – Donald Trump’s food secrets REVEALED!

Trump is discussed for his food habits

Donald Trump, the 47th President of America, is always in the news for his aggressive decisions. But he is also quite discussed for his food, did you know?

Donald Trump is a big fan of fast food

Donald Trump loves fast food. He loves to eat things like McDonald's, KFC, pizza and Coke. 

Donald Trump does not eat anything without knowing the source

In an interview with CNN, Donald Trump said that he loves cleanliness. So he does not eat food whose source he does not know.

Can go without food for 14 to 16 hours

Donald Trump's former election campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said in his book "Let Trump Be Trump" that Trump can go without food for 14 to 16 hours.

Donald Trump's breakfast and lunch

Donald Trump likes to eat pork and eggs for breakfast. For lunch, he eats juicy meatloaf and many things with ketchup.

Donald Trump's dinner menu is also quite interesting

His dinner menu is even more interesting. He brings two Big Macs, two fish burgers (Filet-O-Fish) and a small chocolate shake from McDonald's.

Donald Trump's habit of drinking 12 Diet Cokes every day!

Trump loves milkshakes and cold drinks. But the most surprising thing is that he drinks 12 Diet Cokes every day!

Donald Trump stays away from exercise

Former White House physician Dr. Ronnie Jackson told The New York Times in an interview that Trump avoids exercise. Perhaps that is why he pays more attention to food.

Donald Trump's food choices are quite surprising

Donald Trump's food choices are as fun as they are surprising!

Champion's Trophy 2025: 10 STRICT Dubai laws that can land you in Jail

USA to China: Top 10 countries with highest military budgets

PM Narendra Modi visits France: 10 amazing facts about the country

Kenya to Pakistan: Top 10 countries with the LOWEST internet usage