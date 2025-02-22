World News

Champion's Trophy 2025: 10 STRICT Dubai laws that can land you in Jail

Be Careful in Dubai if You are on Honeymoon

Showing affection in a public place in Dubai can land you in jail. You can be arrested for kissing, holding hands or showing affection in front of everyone here

Sex is Prohibited if You are Under 17

If you are under 17 years of age, you cannot have sex even with consent. You can go to jail for this. Sex should only be between husband and wife

You Can be Arrested if You Take a Photo Without Asking

You can be arrested for taking a photo of a person in Dubai without their consent. Taking pictures of some government and military buildings is also illegal

It is Mandatory for Women to Cover Shoulders and Knees

In Dubai, women have to wear clothes that cover from shoulder to knee. You cannot wear swimwear outside beaches or swimming pools. You cannot cross-dress

Eating and Drinking is Prohibited in Public Transport

Eating and drinking is prohibited in public transport in Dubai. For this, you may be fined 100 UAE Dirhams (more than 2 thousand rupees)

Drinking Alcohol is Illegal in Dubai

Drinking alcohol or being drunk in public is illegal. You need a license to buy alcohol for home or private parties. You can drink alcohol in licensed places like hotel bars, pubs

If You are Under 18, You Will Not Get a Room in a Hotel

In Dubai, if you are under 18 years of age and you do not have an adult with you, you cannot stay in a hotel alone

Cross the Road Only at Zebra Crossing

It is illegal to cross the road in Dubai without using marked pedestrian and zebra crossings

You Can Go to Jail for Swearing

Swearing or making rude gestures online or in person is illegal in Dubai. A person found guilty of such "obscene acts" can be sent to jail

Homosexual Sex is Illegal

Homosexual sex is illegal in Dubai. There is a provision for strict punishment if found involved in such activities

