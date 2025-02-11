World News
France is the largest country in the European Union. French is spoken by 220 million people worldwide
France boasts Europe's longest coastline, stretching over 5,500 KM, known as 'Plage des Landes'
The French love for cheese is well-known. France has over 400 types of cheese. The average French person consumes over 26 kg of cheese annually
France is a country rich in museums. Paris alone houses over 200 museums. The Louvre is the most visited, with over 380,000 items on display
Paris, the capital of France, is known as the City of Lights. The largest lake in France, Lac du Bourget, is located in Savoie
France is the most visited country globally, attracting nearly 90 million tourists annually
The Statue of Liberty was constructed in France between 1875 and 1884
The hot air balloon was invented in France by the Montgolfier brothers. In French, a hot air balloon is called a 'Montgolfière'
The stethoscope was invented in France in 1816
