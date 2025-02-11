World News

PM Narendra Modi visits France: 10 amazing facts about the country

France: Largest Country in the European Union

France is the largest country in the European Union. French is spoken by 220 million people worldwide

France: Europe's Longest Coastline

France boasts Europe's longest coastline, stretching over 5,500 KM, known as 'Plage des Landes'

France: A Nation of Cheese Lovers

The French love for cheese is well-known. France has over 400 types of cheese. The average French person consumes over 26 kg of cheese annually

France: Home to Over 200 Museums

France is a country rich in museums. Paris alone houses over 200 museums. The Louvre is the most visited, with over 380,000 items on display

Paris: The City of Lights

Paris, the capital of France, is known as the City of Lights. The largest lake in France, Lac du Bourget, is located in Savoie

France: A Top Tourist Destination

France is the most visited country globally, attracting nearly 90 million tourists annually

Statue of Liberty: Made in France

The Statue of Liberty was constructed in France between 1875 and 1884

Hot Air Balloon: Invented in France

The hot air balloon was invented in France by the Montgolfier brothers. In French, a hot air balloon is called a 'Montgolfière'

Stethoscope: Invented in France

The stethoscope was invented in France in 1816

