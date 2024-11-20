G20 Summit 2024 comes to an end; Check key highlights of summit

World News
The two-day G20 summit held in Brazil has concluded. The summit, held in Rio de Janeiro from November 18-19, was attended by several heads of state.
PM Modi spoke with British PM Keir Starmer, French President Macron, Italian PM Meloni, Indonesian President Widodo, Norwegian PM Støre, and Portuguese PM Montenegro.
The G20 summit included discussions on the Ukraine war. A call for peace was made without naming Russia.
An appeal was made for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, particularly in Gaza and Lebanon, with a focus on civilian safety.
A proposal to impose a 2% tax on billionaires was put forward. However, Argentina opposed this proposal.
A target was set to lift 500 million people out of poverty by 2030.
A call was made for reforms in the UN Security Council (UNSC), including representation for Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
PM Modi offered suggestions on 'Solidarity Against Hunger and Poverty' and 'Improving Governance' in the first two sessions of the G20 summit.
In his speech, PM Modi said that the war has created a food crisis worldwide, impacting poor countries the most.
The foreign ministers of India and China discussed resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and starting direct flights between the two countries.
South Africa will host the G20 in 2025. The G20 was held in Indonesia in 2022, India in 2023, and Brazil in 2024.