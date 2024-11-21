World News

Top 6 World-Famous Indian Painters

Raja Ravi Varma (1848–1906)

Raja Ravi Varma is renowned for depicting Indian mythology in his paintings. His works are known for their detailed realism and rich colors.

Amrita Sher-Gil (1913–1941)

Often called India's Frida Kahlo, Amrita Sher-Gil is known for her modern, impressionist works blending Indian themes with European techniques.

M.F. Husain (1915–2011)

Often called "India's Picasso," M.F. Husain is known for his powerful depictions of Indian culture, politics, and daily life.

S.H. Raza (1922–2016)

S.H. Raza is known for his abstract, geometric paintings, influenced by Indian philosophy and spirituality.

Nandalal Bose (1882–1966)

Nandalal Bose is known for his contributions to the Bengal School of Art, which sought to revive and modernize traditional Indian art forms.

Subodh Gupta (born 1964)

Subodh Gupta is a contemporary Indian artist known for his innovative use of materials and exploration of themes related to globalization, urbanization, and identity.

