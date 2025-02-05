World News

Kenya to Pakistan: Top 10 countries with the LOWEST internet usage

1- Kenya

Internet users - 29%

2- Eritrea, Niger

Internet users - 22%

3- Pakistan

Internet users - 21%

4- Afghanistan

Internet users - 18%

5- Ethiopia

Internet users - 17%

6- Uganda

Internet users - 10%

7- Congo

Internet users - 9%

8- South Sudan

Internet users - 7%

9- Somalia

Internet users - 2%

10- North Korea

Internet users - 0%

Information: International Telecommunication Union (ITU) World Telecommunication/ICT Indicators database

