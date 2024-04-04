World News

Japan introduces e-visa for Indians; Here's how you can apply

Image credits: our own

E-visa launched

Japan has officially launched its e-Visa for several countries. This single-entry visa grants validity of up to 90 days and specifically for travellers, holding ordinary passport.

Image credits: our own

Who are eligible?

The following countries are eligible: Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, UAE, UK, USA. It also extends to Indian citizens.

Image credits: our own

How to apply?

Choose the right visa for your trip, and the documents to submit.  Enter the information necessary for the online visa application. The results will be sent to your e-mail.

Image credits: our own

Process of e-visa

Pay the visa fees notified to you by e-mail to Japanese overseas establishments where you are applying.  e-Visa will be issued after the payment.

Image credits: our own

May be requested for appear in-person

During process, one may be requested to appear in person at the Japanese overseas establishment with jurisdiction over the place of the applicant's residence for an interview.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One