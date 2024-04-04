Japan introduces e-visa for Indians; Here's how you can apply

World News
Japan has officially launched its e-Visa for several countries. This single-entry visa grants validity of up to 90 days and specifically for travellers, holding ordinary passport.
The following countries are eligible: Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, UAE, UK, USA. It also extends to Indian citizens.
Choose the right visa for your trip, and the documents to submit. Enter the information necessary for the online visa application. The results will be sent to your e-mail.
Pay the visa fees notified to you by e-mail to Japanese overseas establishments where you are applying. e-Visa will be issued after the payment.
During process, one may be requested to appear in person at the Japanese overseas establishment with jurisdiction over the place of the applicant's residence for an interview.