Israel-Hamas War: 7 quotes by Benjamin Netanyahu

World News
Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister has held office since December 2022. Read 7 quotes by the Israeli Prime Minister
We want Israel as a democratic and Jewish state. So you have to maintain a Jewish majority, and you want to do that by legal means, by democratic means
I always lose the election in the polls, and I always win it on election day
I think that a strong Israel is the only Israel that will bring the Arabs to the peace table
Peace is purchased from strength. It's not purchased from weakness or unilateral retreats
Our policy is very simple. The Jewish state was set up to defend Jewish lives, and we always reserve the right to defend ourselves
We don't point a pistol at our own forehead. That is not the way to conduct negotiations