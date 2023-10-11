World News

11-Oct-2023, 12:44:46 pm

Israel-Hamas War: 7 quotes by Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister has held office since December 2022. Read 7 quotes by the Israeli Prime Minister

On Israel

We want Israel as a democratic and Jewish state. So you have to maintain a Jewish majority, and you want to do that by legal means, by democratic means

On Elections

I always lose the election in the polls, and I always win it on election day

On Arab Peace Talks

I think that a strong Israel is the only Israel that will bring the Arabs to the peace table

On Peace

Peace is purchased from strength. It's not purchased from weakness or unilateral retreats

On Israel's right to defend itself

Our policy is very simple. The Jewish state was set up to defend Jewish lives, and we always reserve the right to defend ourselves

On Conducting Negotiations

We don't point a pistol at our own forehead. That is not the way to conduct negotiations

