World News

09-Oct-2023, 12:58:12 pm

1948–2023: 7 major wars between Israel and Palestine

Image credits: Getty

1948:

The Arab-Israeli War or the War of Independence began with the declaration of the State of Israel, leading to a conflict with neighboring Arab states

Image credits: Getty

1956:

The Suez Crisis resulted in Israeli forces occupying the Gaza Strip and Sinai Peninsula.
 

Image credits: Getty

1967:

The Six-Day War led to Israel's occupation of the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem, among other territories.
 

Image credits: Getty

1987-1993:

The First Intifada, a Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, began.
 

Image credits: Getty

2000-2005:

The Second Intifada, also known as the Al-Aqsa Intifada, saw a prolonged period of violence, including suicide bombings and Israeli military operations.
 

Image credits: Getty

2014:

The Gaza War, or Operation Protective Edge, took place, resulting in significant casualties and damage in the Gaza Strip.
 

Image credits: Getty

2023:

On October 7, 2023, Palestinian militant factions, primarily led by Hamas, initiated a significant offensive and incursion into Israel from the Gaza Strip.


 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One