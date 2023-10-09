1948–2023: 7 major wars between Israel and Palestine

World News
The Arab-Israeli War or the War of Independence began with the declaration of the State of Israel, leading to a conflict with neighboring Arab states
The Suez Crisis resulted in Israeli forces occupying the Gaza Strip and Sinai Peninsula.
The Six-Day War led to Israel's occupation of the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem, among other territories.
The First Intifada, a Palestinian uprising against Israeli occupation in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, began.
The Second Intifada, also known as the Al-Aqsa Intifada, saw a prolonged period of violence, including suicide bombings and Israeli military operations.
The Gaza War, or Operation Protective Edge, took place, resulting in significant casualties and damage in the Gaza Strip.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian militant factions, primarily led by Hamas, initiated a significant offensive and incursion into Israel from the Gaza Strip.