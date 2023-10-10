World News
The Israeli retaliation to the bloodshed unleashed by Hamas has taken a heavy toll on Gaza. Many parts of the Palestinian city are reduced to rubble. Let's take a look
Israeli bombing in Hamad city of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza Strip.
A building in Gaza gets pounded during an Israeli Air Force airstrike
Ruins of a square at Basan in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip
Al-Rimal neighbourhood, which used to be one of Gaza’s most vibrant areas, has been turned into rubble by the lsraeli air attacks.
Remains of Palestinian-owned vehicles south of Nablus.
Massive destruction in the Beach Camp in Gaza Strip, which was heavily bombed by Israeli warplanes.
Gaza’s al-Rimal neighbourhood has been targeted by more than 200 lsraeli airstrikes