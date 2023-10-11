World News

Gaza in Ruins

The Israeli military's response to Hamas in the Gaza Strip has resulted in a significant toll on Palestinian civilians. 

Image credits: Getty

Gaza in Ruins

More than 850 people have lost their lives, and an additional 4,250 individuals have sustained injuries in Israel's retaliatory actions.

Image credits: Getty

Gaza in Ruins

Numerous apartments, homes, and even refugee camps in the Gaza Strip have been demolished, rendering over 123,000 people displaced.

Image credits: Getty

Gaza in Ruins

Tragically, at least 33 Palestinian children have fallen victim to the retaliatory airstrikes conducted by Israel in Gaza.

Image credits: Getty

Gaza in Ruins

Presently, more than 73,000 people have sought shelter in schools, while hospitals struggle to cope with the influx of injured patients.

Image credits: Getty

Gaza in Ruins

Beit Hanoun Hospital, Gaza's primary medical facility, has suffered damage and is no longer operational due to repeated Israeli strikes in the area.

Image credits: Getty

Gaza in Ruins

Essential communication infrastructure in Gaza has also been obliterated by airstrikes, making it challenging for residents to access the internet or make phone calls.

Image credits: Getty

Gaza in Ruins

Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, has announced a blockade on all essential supplies, including food, fuel, and electricity, from entering the Gaza Strip.

Image credits: Getty

Gaza in Ruins

Human rights organizations express concerns that this action will only worsen the humanitarian crisis in Palestinian territories

Image credits: Getty
