World News
The Israeli military's response to Hamas in the Gaza Strip has resulted in a significant toll on Palestinian civilians.
More than 850 people have lost their lives, and an additional 4,250 individuals have sustained injuries in Israel's retaliatory actions.
Numerous apartments, homes, and even refugee camps in the Gaza Strip have been demolished, rendering over 123,000 people displaced.
Tragically, at least 33 Palestinian children have fallen victim to the retaliatory airstrikes conducted by Israel in Gaza.
Presently, more than 73,000 people have sought shelter in schools, while hospitals struggle to cope with the influx of injured patients.
Beit Hanoun Hospital, Gaza's primary medical facility, has suffered damage and is no longer operational due to repeated Israeli strikes in the area.
Essential communication infrastructure in Gaza has also been obliterated by airstrikes, making it challenging for residents to access the internet or make phone calls.
Israel's Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, has announced a blockade on all essential supplies, including food, fuel, and electricity, from entering the Gaza Strip.
Human rights organizations express concerns that this action will only worsen the humanitarian crisis in Palestinian territories