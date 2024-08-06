World News

From Atal-Advani to Modi-Rahul, Sheikh Hasina's connection with India

Old connection with India

Back in 1975, Sheikh Hasina took refuge in India when her father and founder of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was assassinated in a military coup.
 

Again fled country

Sheikh Hasina again fled Bangladesh on August 05, 2024 after resigning as PM over violence in the country. 

Indira Gandhi granted asylum

Her family's 17 people were assassinated on 15 Aug 1975 during a military coup by renegade army officers. Then India's PM Indira Gandhi granted refuge in New Delhi.
 

Political tactics learned from India

Hasina lived in Delhi 'secretly' for 6 years. During this time, she learned the tactics of Indian politics. Later, she took over her father's legacy & became PM in 1996.
 

Sheikh Hasina with Advani

Sheikh Hasina has good relations with BJP's stalwart leader LK Advani. She recently met Advani and congratulated him on receiving Bharat Ratna.
 

Sheikh Hasina and Sonia Gandhi

When Sheikh Hasina was on a visit to India recently, she went to 10 Janpat and met Sonia Gandhi.
 

Sheikh Hasina and Rahul Gandhi

Sheikh Hasina also met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. 

