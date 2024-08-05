World News

Sheikh Hasina resigns: A look at political career of Bangladesh leader

Born to...

Born to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the principal orchestrator of Bangladesh’s independence, Hasina has been at the forefront of the movement for democracy in Bangladesh.

Spent 6 years in exile

Hasina along with other members were detained briefly in 1971 for her participation in uprising during war. In 1975, Hasina’s family were assassinated. She spent 6 years in exile.

Elected to Awami League

It was at this time that she was elected to the leadership of the Awami League, the largest political organisation of Bangladesh founded by her father.

Advocate of democracy

In 1981, Hasina returned to Bangladesh and became an advocate of democracy, seeing herself embroiled by controversies and protests several times. 

Spoke against military rule

After becoming the leader of the opposition in the Bangladesh parliament, Hasina spoke out against military rule and initiated measures to secure human rights for all citizens.

Free election in 1991

In 1990, last military leader of Bangladesh, Lt Gen Ershad resigned. In 1991, Bangladesh saw first free general election in 16 years but Hasina failed to obtain a majority. 

Won elections

She won elections in 2008. Hasina secured a fourth term as prime minister after winning 2018 general election. Hasina has become longest serving Bangladesh PM since independence.

Protest by Opposition

Ever since Hasina took over as the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, her rule has witnessed protests by the Opposition that often turned violent. 

Arrested in 2017

In 2007, Hasina was arrested on charges of extortion, alleged to have taken place during her tenure as prime minister while Khaleda was arrested on charges of corruption.

Won elections in 2008

Later that year, when the state of emergency was lifted, Hasina won the general elections that were held on December 29. 

Set up tribunal court

In 2010, the Hasina government set up the first tribunal to begin trying war crimes cases from the 1971 war. 

Faced accusations in 2024

Hasina was also accused of suppressing Oppn ahead of January 2024 general elections. She promised 'free and fair' election, and led her party to victory with the Awami League.

