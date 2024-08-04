Who is more powerful: Israel or Iran?

World News
After the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Iran threatened Israel increasing the risk of war between the two. Know who is more powerful between the two.
The size of Israel's army is smaller than that of Iran, but its army is equipped with the most modern weapons. Iran's defense budget is $9 bn and Israel's $24 bn.
Iran has 6.10 lakh soldiers while Israel has 1.70 lakh soldiers. Israel compensates for the lower number of soldiers with its ultra-modern weapons.
Iran's army has 551 aircraft. Whereas, Israel has 612 aircraft. Iran's air force is weak in front of Israel. Iran is strong in termsof suicide drones and ballistic missiles.
Iran's Air Force has 189 fighter planes. It has Russian jets like MiG 29 and Sukhoi 35. Israel has 241 fighter jets. It is equipped with fighter planes like F-35 and F-15.
Iran possesses 129 helicopters with limited attack capabilities, whereas Israel has 146 helicopters, including advanced attack helicopters such as the Apache.
Iran has 1996 tanks, 65765 armoured vehicles, and 775 mobile launchers. Israel has 1370 tanks, 43407 armoured vehicles and 150 launchers.
Iran is also ahead on paper in terms of naval strength. It has 101 ships and 19 submarines. Israel has 67 ships and 5 submarines.