Hiroshima Day 2024: Know date, history, significance, facts, impacts

August 6th commemorates Hiroshima Day, marking the 1945 atomic bombing that changed world history. This day serves as a reminder of the devastating impact of nuclear warfare

Day

Hiroshima Day is observed on August 6th each year, commemorating the atomic bombing of Hiroshima during World War II in 1945

Estimated Killing

On August 6, 1945, the U.S. dropped the first atomic bomb, codenamed 'Little Boy,' on Hiroshima, Japan. The explosion caused unprecedented destruction, killing an estimated 140,000

Health issues, trauma

The bombing of Hiroshima led to immense loss of life and suffering, with survivors, known as Hibakusha, enduring severe health issues and trauma

Nuclear Conflict

Hiroshima Day serves as a powerful reminder of the need for disarmament and peace. It underscores the importance of preventing future nuclear conflicts

Hiroshima Museum

The Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park are dedicated to preserving the memory of the victims and educating visitors about the horrors

Annual Ceremonies

Annual ceremonies and events on Hiroshima Day honor the memory of those who perished and reaffirm the global commitment to preventing the use of nuclear weapons

Horrors of Nuclear War

The legacy of Hiroshima Day extends beyond remembrance. It inspires ongoing efforts toward nuclear disarmament, international cooperation

Hiroshima Day

Various countries and organizations use Hiroshima Day as an opportunity to renew their commitment to arms control agreements and to advocate for policies

Hiroshima Day

Hiroshima Day also prompts reflection on the broader impact of war and the importance of humanitarian efforts. It serves as a call to action for promoting peace, justice

