Step-by-step guide to use screen sharing feature

WhatsApp's new feature

The most recent addition to WhatsApp's beta program is the screen-sharing feature, allowing users to share their phone screens with the person they are on a call with.

How it helps?

Open WhatsApp and navigate to the bottom tab. Look for the new icon located next to the camera switch option.
 

Step 1

Tap on the icon to activate the screen-share feature. A pop-up box will appear, warning you about your phone being cast.
 

Step 2

Click on "Start Now" to begin sharing your screen with the other person. You will receive a message saying "You're sharing your screen".

Step 3

WhatsApp's screen share-feature resembles the functionality found on platforms such as Google Meet and Zoom.
 

Rivals

It enables users to share their screen during meetings, allowing the other person to view presentations, videos or photos. 

Consent will be asked

Before commencing the screen share, WhatsApp will seek your permission, ensuring your consent is obtained. 

