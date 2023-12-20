Technology
Maps can assist users cut costs when travelling. It will use AI to watch traffic in real time and predict routes you will take, including flyovers that maximise fuel efficiency.
It will guide people to their place using landmarks, which could be temple, ATM or even a small grocery shop. It wants to give this as a feature on Maps called Address descriptor.
Point camera down the street and you will instantly see nearby restaurants and cafes, as well as useful information like opening hours, ratings, reviews and photos.
You can virtually get navigation steps from Maps while walking. You will get arrows on the phone’s screen telling when to take a turn, and even vibrate to get your attention.