WhatsApp hack: 5 steps to stop saving media from specific chats

Don't want all media saved

Sometimes, you might want to save media from most chats but exclude certain individual chats or groups. WhatsApp allows you to customise media visibility.

Step 1

Open the individual chat or group where you want to stop saving media.

Step 2

Tap on the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner for More options.

Step 3

Select View contact or Group info. Alternatively, you can tap directly on the contact's name or group subject.

Step 4

Tap on Media visibility.

Step 5

Select No and then tap OK.

Only specified chat/group excluded

This setting ensures that media files from the specified chat or group are not saved to your Gallery, while media from other chats will continue to be saved as usual.

