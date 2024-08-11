Technology

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max release date OUT: Know price, colors and more

Despite Apple's silence, multiple rumours have revealed that the iPhone 16 series will launch at California Park on September 10, the same time as last year.

iPhone 16 design: Apple may modify iPhone 16

First, It may switch from a diagonal to a vertical camera configuration like the iPhone X or iPhone 12. The design should allow the iPhone 16 &16 Plus to record spatial footage.

iPhone 16 display and price:

Apple will likely keep the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus's 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch OLED panels with 60Hz refresh rates. The basic variations should keep last year's $800 pricing.

Macrumors reports that Apple may use micro-lens technology on the iPhone 16 to boost brightness and power efficiency.

Border Reduction Structure (BRS) is also being used to minimise bezels on iPhone 16, although it's unclear if the updated designs will be applied to vanilla versions.

According to several sources, Apple may employ the same A18 processor in all iPhone 16 models since they can execute AI jobs.

Apple is also likely to give the iPhone 16 series 8GB of RAM, up from 6GB on its predecessor.

Watch for the major announcement in the first week of September, when the large electronics trade show begins. Expect updates on Tuesday, September 3 or Wednesday, September 4.

