Technology

How to protect your browser?

Browser hijackers, disguised as legitimate tools, are a major threat, compromising user privacy and system integrity. To safeguard your device, adhere to these safety measures

Image credits: Freepik

How to protect your browser?

Utilize robust antivirus protection to defend against hijackers and malware, ensuring secure browsing experiences.

Image credits: Freepik

How to protect your browser?

Exercise caution with links, refraining from clicking on suspicious ones found in emails, texts, or pop-up notifications.

Image credits: Freepik

How to protect your browser?

Keep operating systems and browser software updated to patch vulnerabilities exploited by hijackers.

Image credits: Freepik

How to protect your browser?

Regularly install software updates to maintain optimal security system functionality.

Image credits: Freepik

How to protect your browser?

Exercise diligence when downloading software, reviewing end-user agreements to prevent inadvertent bundling with browser hijackers.

Image credits: Pexels

How to protect your browser?

Avoid running freeware programs that unpack software post-installation

Image credits: Pexels

How to protect your browser?

Change passwords if browser hijacking is suspected, especially for sensitive accounts like email or online banking.

Image credits: Pexels
Find Next One