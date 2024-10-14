How was the first computer invented?

Technology
The computer was invented to perform complex calculations quickly and accurately, initially used for scientific, military, and business tasks.
Over time, the computer has made its mark in every field. Know the story of computer invention. How was the first computer made, where did the idea come from?
In 1642, French mathematician Blaise Pascal built the "Pascaline," the first mechanical calculator, capable of performing only addition & subtraction.
In 1837, English mathematician Charles Babbage designed the Analytical Engine, the first machine for complex calculations, but it remained unfinished due to technical issues.
Herman Hollerith of America created a punch card machine for census data in 1890. This machine used punch cards to store data, which later became the basis of computer technology.
Computer development accelerated during World War II in the 1940s. Germany's use of the Enigma machine to encrypt secret messages fueled this.
In 1946, the first electronic computer, Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer, was built. This massive machine performed calculations rapidly and used 18,000 vacuum tubes.
The transistor was invented in 1947, making computers smaller and more efficient. Transistors replaced vacuum tubes, reducing computer size and energy consumption.
Intel launched the first microprocessor, the 4004, in 1971. This integrated circuit could handle all computer functions, ushering in the era of personal computers.
India has also made significant contributions to computer science. Indian scientists innovated in computer hardware and software, increasing the country's technological capacity.