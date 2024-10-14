Technology

How was the first computer invented?

The computer was invented to perform complex calculations quickly and accurately, initially used for scientific, military, and business tasks.

How was the first computer made?

Over time, the computer has made its mark in every field. Know the story of computer invention. How was the first computer made, where did the idea come from?

Blaise Pascal's Innovation (1642):

In 1642, French mathematician Blaise Pascal built the "Pascaline," the first mechanical calculator, capable of performing only addition & subtraction.

Charles Babbage's Analytical Engine (1837)

In 1837, English mathematician Charles Babbage designed the Analytical Engine, the first machine for complex calculations, but it remained unfinished due to technical issues.
 

Hollerith's Punch Card Machine (1890)

Herman Hollerith of America created a punch card machine for census data in 1890. This machine used punch cards to store data, which later became the basis of computer technology.

Rapid computer development during WWII

Computer development accelerated during World War II in the 1940s. Germany's use of the Enigma machine to encrypt secret messages fueled this.

Creation of the first electronic computer, ENIAC

In 1946, the first electronic computer, Electronic Numerical Integrator and Computer, was built. This massive machine performed calculations rapidly and used 18,000 vacuum tubes.

The invention of the transistor (1947)

The transistor was invented in 1947, making computers smaller and more efficient. Transistors replaced vacuum tubes, reducing computer size and energy consumption.

The rise of the microprocessor (1971)

Intel launched the first microprocessor, the 4004, in 1971. This integrated circuit could handle all computer functions, ushering in the era of personal computers.

India's contribution to computer science

India has also made significant contributions to computer science. Indian scientists innovated in computer hardware and software, increasing the country's technological capacity.

