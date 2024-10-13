Top 5 best camera smartphones under Rs 30,000

GADGET
Featuring the Dimensity 7300 chipset, it has a 6.4-inch LTPO p-OLED screen. Available in colours, it can be purchased from Flipkart for Rs 23,999.
Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, i has a 120Hz 6.7-inch curved AMOLED screen and comes with RealmeUI 5.0 based on Android 14.
It packs the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and has a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED screen. The 8GB RAM and 256GB version of the Honor 200 is available on Amazon for Rs 26,998.
Featuring the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset, the phone runs on OxygenOS 14.1 based on Android 14. It has a 6.74-inch AMOLED panel that can get really bright outside.
Featuring the Exynos 2200 chipset, it features a 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is currently selling on Flipkart for Rs 29,999.