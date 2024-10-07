Technology

Finding love online: Tips to avoid matrimonial scams

Matrimonial sites become a den of fraud

People often resort to various matrimonial sites on the internet in search of a life partner. But do you know that many times these sites become a den of fraud? Let's know how.

Choose the right site

When you create your profile on a matrimonial site, first check its credibility. Does the site have a good rating? Has it received positive feedback from other users? 
 

The illusion of the best profile

Some sites lure you by sending you the best profile. They tell you that this profile is interested in you and then force you to buy a subscription. 
 

Avoid scam calls

Beware of such calls; It could be just a hoax. Do not take any step hastily out of greed.

Cheating in the name of offers

Fake sites try to sell expensive offers. Sometimes they try to cheat you out of extra money by giving you facilities like "Relationship Manager". 
 

Realization of cheating after buying subscription

Once you buy a subscription, you will realize that all the profiles were fake. Then comes the realization of cheating.
 

How to avoid

Create profiles only on trusted sites. Don't trust anyone quickly. When profiles match, pay attention to whether they match your personality and income. 

Make the right decision

Be careful in your search for a life partner. Making the right decisions can help you avoid fraud and find the right partner for you. 

