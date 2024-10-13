7 Tricks to Clean a Dirty Phone Charger

Technology
Make a paste by mixing a teaspoon of baking soda with a little water. Apply this paste to the dirty areas and rub gently with a soft cloth or toothbrush. Wipe it with a wet cloth.
Apply a little white toothpaste to the dirty parts of the charger and then rub gently with a soft brush or cloth. After that clean the charger with a wet cloth.
Soak a cotton ball or cloth in rubbing alcohol and gently wipe the charger. Alcohol easily removes grease, dust and stains and dries quickly.
You can also use a simple rubber (eraser). Gently rub the dirty parts of the charger with the eraser. This will help remove dust and stains.
Clean the charger by soaking a soft microfiber cloth in lukewarm water. The microfiber cloth captures small dust particles and dirt well.
If nothing is available, you can also use hand sanitizer. It contains alcohol, which helps remove dirt and bacteria.
Mix a few drops of mild dish soap in water and dip a soft cloth or sponge in this solution to clean the dirty parts of the charger. Then wipe the charger with a clean, dry cloth.