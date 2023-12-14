Technology
Google has announced that it will now set default timeline of three months for auto-deleting location history, meaning that any data older than that will be automatically deleted.
Google says that users will be able to back up their location data to the cloud to protect it from being lost, and that the data stored in the cloud will be end-to-end encrypted
Little blue dot that shows person’s location on the map is also getting features. Clicking on it will now show if you have Location History or Timeline turned on.
Google says ‘Timeline’ will now be stored on phone. When you first turn on feature on your device, it will only store your history for 90 days. You can extend it if they want to.
Eco-friendly routing, which calculates fuel or energy consumption for specific routes based on car engine type. It takes fuel into account in addition to suggesting best routes.