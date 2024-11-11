Smartphone prices to rise in 2025: HERE is the reason

GADGET
Smartphone prices are expected to rise in 2025 due to the increasing demand for advanced technology like generative AI and 5G.
Counterpoint Research says buying smartphones will be more expensive in 2025.
Generative AI chips, 5G, and state-of-the-art computing capabilities are the reason.
Gen AI requires powerful SoCs with high CPU, NPU, and GPU.
Statistics show that the global average selling price of phones will increase by 5% in 2025.
It is clear that you should be prepared to pay more for smartphones.
The interest in premium models in the smartphone market has also increased.