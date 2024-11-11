GADGET

Smartphone prices to rise in 2025: HERE is the reason

Smartphone prices are expected to rise in 2025 due to the increasing demand for advanced technology like generative AI and 5G.

Image credits: Getty

The numbers

Counterpoint Research says buying smartphones will be more expensive in 2025.

Image credits: Getty

Gen AI effect

Generative AI chips, 5G, and state-of-the-art computing capabilities are the reason.

Image credits: Getty

Chip power

Gen AI requires powerful SoCs with high CPU, NPU, and GPU.

Image credits: Getty

Price hike

Statistics show that the global average selling price of phones will increase by 5% in 2025.

Image credits: Getty

Expensive

It is clear that you should be prepared to pay more for smartphones.

Image credits: Getty

Premium preference

The interest in premium models in the smartphone market has also increased.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One