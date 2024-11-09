WhatsApp: 10 Facts About the Messaging Giant

Technology
WhatsApp was founded in 2009 by Brian Acton and Jan Koum, both former Yahoo! employees.
The idea was to create an app that allowed people to easily share information by updating their status and location.
Its user-friendly interface and lack of ads led to rapid global popularity. By 2011, it was among the top 20 apps in the US Apple App Store.
The addition of the chatting feature transformed WhatsApp into a leading instant messaging app.
In 2016, WhatsApp introduced end-to-end encryption, ensuring user privacy.
Initially a paid service, WhatsApp later became free, contributing to its global dominance.
Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014, a major tech acquisition.
WhatsApp Web launched in 2015, enabling desktop usage.
Voice and video calling were introduced in 2016, revolutionizing communication.
Meta launched WhatsApp Business in 2018, empowering businesses to connect with customers.
With over 2 billion active users, WhatsApp is the world's most popular messaging app.