Technology

WhatsApp: 10 Facts About the Messaging Giant

The Two Developers Behind WhatsApp

WhatsApp was founded in 2009 by Brian Acton and Jan Koum, both former Yahoo! employees.

The Idea Behind WhatsApp

The idea was to create an app that allowed people to easily share information by updating their status and location.

WhatsApp Gained Users

Its user-friendly interface and lack of ads led to rapid global popularity. By 2011, it was among the top 20 apps in the US Apple App Store.

Chatting Feature Boosted Popularity

The addition of the chatting feature transformed WhatsApp into a leading instant messaging app.

End-to-End Encryption

In 2016, WhatsApp introduced end-to-end encryption, ensuring user privacy.

Free to Use

Initially a paid service, WhatsApp later became free, contributing to its global dominance.

Facebook Acquisition

Facebook acquired WhatsApp for $19 billion in 2014, a major tech acquisition.

WhatsApp Web Launch

WhatsApp Web launched in 2015, enabling desktop usage.

Video and Voice Calling

Voice and video calling were introduced in 2016, revolutionizing communication.

WhatsApp Business

Meta launched WhatsApp Business in 2018, empowering businesses to connect with customers.

Massive User Base

With over 2 billion active users, WhatsApp is the world's most popular messaging app.

Find Next One