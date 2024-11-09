Science
Figs are rich in nutrients that are beneficial to our health. That's why many people eat this dried fruit. But many don't know that figs are considered non-vegetarian.
Did you know? Figs also contain insects. Specifically, when the fig is not yet ripe, a female wasp is attracted to the unique scent of the fig pollen and enters the fruit.
The narrow passage inside the fig causes the wasp's wings to break, trapping it inside. The wasp then lays its eggs inside the fig. Male wasps are wingless and die inside.
Female wasps emerge from the fig and lay eggs in other figs. Thus, many dead wasps remain inside the figs.
During the drying process, the dead insects become integrated into the fruit. This means the dead insects cannot be removed from dried figs.
Not all figs contain dead wasps. However, because the fruit contains flowers inside, this pollination process can occur.
The presence of dead wasps makes figs non-vegetarian. Therefore, Jains do not consume figs. Many vegetarians also avoid figs.