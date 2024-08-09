GADGET
If you are looking for a new phone and the primary requisite is waterproofing, then the Oppo F27 Pro+ is the only device that you can buy with your eyes shut.
It is another interesting and affordable smartphone with an IP68 rating. It is also slimmest and lightest MIL-810H military-grade certified smartphone, making it even more durable
Samsung's latest Galaxy S24 series, including the S24 Ultra, comes with an IP68 rating, making it water and dust-resistant.
iPhones launched since 2016 have come with IP rating for water and dust resistance. iPhone 15 offers an IP68 rating, which can survive six meters of deep freshwater for 30 minutes.
If you are looking for a foldable with water protection, then the Galaxy Z Fold6 should be in your mind.
If you are looking for a high-performance camera-centric smartphone under Rs 50,000 with waterproofing, then the Vivo V40 Pro can fit the bill with its IP68 rating.