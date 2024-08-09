GADGET

5 easy hacks to make your Android phone run faster

1. Restart your phone

With most of us using it all day round, phones may get a bit slow because of processes hogging up resources in background. Google also recommends restarting device.

2. Cut down on apps and widgets

While most of them do not consume resources when not in use, over time, a lot of them may start making your device slower by hogging RAM and processing power.

3. Remove or reduce animations

Go to the About Phone section on your phone and tap on the build number a few times after which Android will show you a toast notification saying the feature is enabled.

4. Make sure you have some free storage

If you are unsure which apps or files are taking up space, check your phone’s built-in storage options or use Google’s Files app to see what files you can delete to free it up.

5. Updating can help too

These update packages not only enhance device security, but many times also fix bugs that may be making your device slow, so make sure you update your device.

