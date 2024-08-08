Here's why you should wait and buy iPhone SE 4

GADGET
Apple has been working to bring several new innovation. If we talk about evolution of iPhones, we have seen several improvements in terms of design, performance, camera and more.
While the flagship iPhone series has dominated, Apple also has an affordable range of iPhones. This is where the iPhone SE series comes in, with light features and specifications.
Apple is reportedly developing iPhone SE 4 and it is slated to launch early in 2025. Several leaks about it have surfaced on net, giving a glimpse into what Apple may announce.
With the upcoming iPhone SE 4, Apple plans to bring a whole new design with an expanded size, all-screen display, upgraded cameras, and much more.
It is expected to feature an iPhone 14-like design with an OLED screen from LG Display, a Face-ID feature, Dynamic Island, a USB-C port and an Action Button.
Similar to its predecessor, the iPhone SE 4 will likely feature single-lensed camera. It will likely be equivalent to iPhone 15’s 48MP main camera, for photography experience.
Now, since the iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch next year, we can expect an A16 or A17 chipset to boost performance.
the iPhone SE was priced at Rs.47600. However, upcoming iPhone SE 4 may come in a similar price range or a little higher considering the major upgrades coming to the smartphone.