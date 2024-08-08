GADGET

Here's why you should wait and buy iPhone SE 4

Image credits: Twitter

Apple working on new iPhones

Apple has been working to bring several new innovation. If we talk about evolution of iPhones, we have seen several improvements in terms of design, performance, camera and more. 

Image credits: Twitter

iPhone SE coming soon

While the flagship iPhone series has dominated, Apple also has an affordable range of iPhones. This is where the iPhone SE series comes in, with light features and specifications.

Image credits: Twitter

iPhone SE 4 coming soon

Apple is reportedly developing iPhone SE 4 and it is slated to launch early in 2025. Several leaks about it have surfaced on net, giving a glimpse into what Apple may announce.

Image credits: Twitter

New design incoming

With the upcoming iPhone SE 4, Apple plans to bring a whole new design with an expanded size, all-screen display, upgraded cameras, and much more. 

Image credits: Twitter

What can you expect?

It is expected to feature an iPhone 14-like design with an OLED screen from LG Display, a Face-ID feature, Dynamic Island, a USB-C port and an Action Button.

Image credits: Freepik

Camera expectations

Similar to its predecessor, the iPhone SE 4 will likely feature single-lensed camera. It will likely be equivalent to iPhone 15’s 48MP main camera, for photography experience. 

Image credits: Freepik

Chip expectations

Now, since the iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch next year, we can expect an A16 or A17 chipset to boost performance.

Image credits: our own

Price expectations

the iPhone SE was priced at Rs.47600. However, upcoming iPhone SE 4 may come in a similar price range or a little higher considering the major upgrades coming to the smartphone.

Image credits: i stock
Find Next One