Technology
The much awaited iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 upgrades have been released by Apple, offering a host of improvements to compatible devices.
One of the standout features of the iOS 17.3 update is the introduction of the innovative Stolen Device Protection.
This new security layer aims to safeguard user data in unfortunate event of device theft, providing an added level of defense for those who have fallen victim to such incidents.
Under the Stolen Device Protection feature, Face ID or Touch ID is now mandatory for accessing saved passwords.
Unless iPhone is within familiar locations, you are required to employ Face ID/Touch ID, endure an-hour waiting period, and undergo additional successful biometric authentication.
Users wonder why this multi-step procedure was not put in place earlier as it provides a strong defence against unwanted access.