Amazon-Flipkart sale: 7 tips to protect yourself from delivery scams

Image credits: Amazon, Flipkart

1. Take note

As offline delivery scams are possible, one should take note of the delivery person and the date and time of the product handover, and keep the receipt safe.

Image credits: FREEPIK

2. Delivery location

Do not agree to meet the delivery executive in any other location other that the assigned location.

Image credits: Twitter

3. Gadgets installation

If there are gadgets you have purchased that need to be installed by a professional, call for their official installation service team.

Image credits: our own

4. Returns and replacements

Hand over your returns or replacement items to designated executives only.

Image credits: our own

5. Delivery phone calls

Do not answer phone calls that have come on deliver agents' phone or take random calls as they could possibly be scammers.

Image credits: FREEPIK

6. Filing complaints

If there are any queries or complaints, reach out to the official contact. If the delivery agent asks for additional money, write up a complaint to the shopping platform.

Image credits: freepik

7. Sharing OTP

While receiving the parcel, never share OTP with anyone apart from delivery executive. And once you have shared OTP and item shows as 'delivered' on the app, do not give it back.

Image credits: FREEPIK
