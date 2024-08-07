Amazon-Flipkart sale: 7 tips to protect yourself from delivery scams

Technology
As offline delivery scams are possible, one should take note of the delivery person and the date and time of the product handover, and keep the receipt safe.
Do not agree to meet the delivery executive in any other location other that the assigned location.
If there are gadgets you have purchased that need to be installed by a professional, call for their official installation service team.
Hand over your returns or replacement items to designated executives only.
Do not answer phone calls that have come on deliver agents' phone or take random calls as they could possibly be scammers.
If there are any queries or complaints, reach out to the official contact. If the delivery agent asks for additional money, write up a complaint to the shopping platform.
While receiving the parcel, never share OTP with anyone apart from delivery executive. And once you have shared OTP and item shows as 'delivered' on the app, do not give it back.